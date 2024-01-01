https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231170Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDress (1935/1942) by Erwin Schwabe. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231170View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 888 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2591 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2770 x 3742 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2770 x 3742 px | 300 dpi | 11.49 MBFree DownloadDress (1935/1942) by Erwin Schwabe. More