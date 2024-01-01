rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231186
Pottery Vase, c. 1938 by Annie B. Johnston.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pottery Vase, c. 1938 by Annie B. Johnston.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231186

View CC0 License

Pottery Vase, c. 1938 by Annie B. Johnston.

More