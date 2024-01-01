https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231187Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEarthenware Pitcher (ca. 1938) by Richard Barnett. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231187View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1046 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3050 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3314 x 3803 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3314 x 3803 px | 300 dpi | 15.24 MBFree DownloadEarthenware Pitcher (ca. 1938) by Richard Barnett. More