https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231193Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDove Decoy (1935/1942). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231193View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1442 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2523 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2953 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1442 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2953 px | 300 dpi | 16.31 MBFree DownloadDove Decoy (1935/1942). More