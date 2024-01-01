rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231195
Kettle (ca. 1934) by Frank M. Keane Original from The National Galley of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kettle (ca. 1934) by Frank M. Keane Original from The National Galley of Art.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231195

View CC0 License

Kettle (ca. 1934) by Frank M. Keane Original from The National Galley of Art.

More