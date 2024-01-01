https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231195Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKettle (ca. 1934) by Frank M. Keane Original from The National Galley of Art. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231195View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 871 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2540 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2903 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2903 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 18.82 MBFree DownloadKettle (ca. 1934) by Frank M. Keane Original from The National Galley of Art. More