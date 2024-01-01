rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231198
Grandfather Clock, 1936 by Alfred Koehn.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Grandfather Clock, 1936 by Alfred Koehn.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231198

View CC0 License

Grandfather Clock, 1936 by Alfred Koehn.

More