https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231200Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKettle (ca. 1935) by Yolande Delasser. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231200View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 931 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2716 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3178 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3178 px | 300 dpi | 15.26 MBFree DownloadKettle (ca. 1935) by Yolande Delasser. More