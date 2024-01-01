rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231201
Oriental Tea Pots by Henry Farrer (1844&ndash;1903).
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Oriental Tea Pots by Henry Farrer (1844–1903).

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231201

View CC0 License

Oriental Tea Pots by Henry Farrer (1844–1903).

More