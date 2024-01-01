https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231203Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Rise (1900) by Winslow Homer. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231203View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 15.82 MBFree DownloadThe Rise (1900) by Winslow Homer. More