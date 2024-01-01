https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231217Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate 64: Eleven Insects, Including a Dragonfly and Longhorn Beetle (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231217View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 871 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2539 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2902 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2902 px | 300 dpi | 18.59 MBFree DownloadPlate 64: Eleven Insects, Including a Dragonfly and Longhorn Beetle (c. 1575-1580) painting in high resolution by Joris Hoefnagel. More