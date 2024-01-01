https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231229Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: Schlemihl's Encounter with His Shadow (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231229View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1042 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3040 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3558 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3558 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 30.42 MBFree DownloadPeter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: Schlemihl's Encounter with His Shadow (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More