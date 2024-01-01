rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231238
Peter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: Schlemihl in the Solitude of His Room (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Peter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: Schlemihl in the Solitude of His Room (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231238

View CC0 License

Peter Schlemihl's Wondrous Story: Schlemihl in the Solitude of His Room (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.

More