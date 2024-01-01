rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231286
Eagle (1935&ndash;1942) by Elisabeth Fulda.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Eagle (1935–1942) by Elisabeth Fulda.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231286

View CC0 License

Eagle (1935–1942) by Elisabeth Fulda.

More