https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231292Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDrinking Cup (1935–1942) by John Matulis. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231292View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 890 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2595 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3037 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3037 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 17.46 MBFree DownloadDrinking Cup (1935–1942) by John Matulis. More