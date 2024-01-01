rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Noah's Ark and Animals (1935&ndash;1942) by Ben Lassen.
Noah's Ark and Animals (1935–1942) by Ben Lassen.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

8231298

