https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231309Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGirl Dreaming (1918) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231309View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 972 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2836 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3241 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3241 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 25.46 MBFree DownloadGirl Dreaming (1918) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More