https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231324Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRevolver (1935–1942) by Rose Campbell-Gerke. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231324View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2501 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1426 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2920 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2501 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1426 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2920 px | 300 dpi | 13.69 MBFree DownloadRevolver (1935–1942) by Rose Campbell-Gerke. More