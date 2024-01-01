https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231333Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShaker Scales (1935–1942 )by Lon Cronk. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231333View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1005 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2930 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3380 x 4037 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3380 x 4037 px | 300 dpi | 13.78 MBFree DownloadShaker Scales (1935–1942 )by Lon Cronk. More