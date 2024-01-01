https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231345Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStreet Scene After the Rain (1914) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231345View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1114 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3250 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3344 x 3601 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3344 x 3601 px | 300 dpi | 23.28 MBFree DownloadStreet Scene After the Rain (1914) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More