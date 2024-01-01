https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231350Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSunlit Wall Under a Tree (ca. 1913) by John Singer Sargent. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231350View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1441 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2522 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2882 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1441 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4000 x 2882 px | 300 dpi | 18.94 MBFree DownloadSunlit Wall Under a Tree (ca. 1913) by John Singer Sargent. More