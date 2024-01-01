rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231354
Teapot (1935&ndash;1942) from the American 20th Century.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Teapot (1935–1942) from the American 20th Century.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231354

View CC0 License

Teapot (1935–1942) from the American 20th Century.

More