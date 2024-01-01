rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231355
Tumbler (1935&ndash;1942) by Charles Garjian.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tumbler (1935–1942) by Charles Garjian.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231355

View CC0 License

Tumbler (1935–1942) by Charles Garjian.

More