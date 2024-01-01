https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231356Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSir Neville Wilkinson on the Steps of the Palladian Bridge at Wilton House (ca. 1904–1905) by John Singer Sargent. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231356View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2501 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2927 x 4096 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1999 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2927 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 22.03 MBFree DownloadSir Neville Wilkinson on the Steps of the Palladian Bridge at Wilton House (ca. 1904–1905) by John Singer Sargent. More