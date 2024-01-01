https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231362Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCover of the Fourth Yearbook of the Artist Group the Brucke (1909) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231362View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 909 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2651 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3030 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3030 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 26.24 MBFree DownloadCover of the Fourth Yearbook of the Artist Group the Brucke (1909) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More