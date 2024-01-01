rawpixel
Cover of the Fourth Yearbook of the Artist Group the Brucke (1909) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8231362

View CC0 License

