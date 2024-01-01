https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231363Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHead of Prof. Dr. Graef (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231363View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1997 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2504 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2862 x 4000 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1997 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2862 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 18.98 MBFree DownloadHead of Prof. Dr. Graef (1915) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More