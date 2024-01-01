https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231387Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPressing Iron (1935–1942) by David S. De Vault. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231387View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1057 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3084 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3755 x 3309 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3755 x 3309 px | 300 dpi | 14.93 MBFree DownloadPressing Iron (1935–1942) by David S. De Vault. More