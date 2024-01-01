https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231390Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRattle (1935–1942) by Rex F. Bush. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231390View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 814 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2375 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2780 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2780 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 12.73 MBFree DownloadRattle (1935–1942) by Rex F. Bush. More