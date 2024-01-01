rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231408
Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Moses Bank.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Moses Bank.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231408

View CC0 License

Wall Paper Border (c. 1937) by Moses Bank.

More