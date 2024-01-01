https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231410Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTrogan variegatus, print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and William Matthew Hart (1830-1908). Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231410View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 833 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2431 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2778 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2778 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 14.6 MBFree DownloadTrogan variegatus, print in high resolution by John Gould (1804–1881) and William Matthew Hart (1830-1908). More