rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231422
Tea Kettle (1935&ndash;1942) by Frank Nelson.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tea Kettle (1935–1942) by Frank Nelson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231422

View CC0 License

Tea Kettle (1935–1942) by Frank Nelson.

More