https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231425Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWarming Pan (1935–1942) by Gordon Sanborn. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231425View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 897 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2617 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3063 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3063 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 14.37 MBFree DownloadWarming Pan (1935–1942) by Gordon Sanborn. More