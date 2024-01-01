rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231425
Warming Pan (1935&ndash;1942) by Gordon Sanborn.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Warming Pan (1935–1942) by Gordon Sanborn.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231425

View CC0 License

Warming Pan (1935–1942) by Gordon Sanborn.

More