Lady's Watch Case and Frame (ca.1936) by Harry G. Aberdeen.
Lady's Watch Case and Frame (ca.1936) by Harry G. Aberdeen.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8231426

View CC0 License

