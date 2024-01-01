rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231438
Finger Bowl (ca. 1936) by John Dana.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Finger Bowl (ca. 1936) by John Dana.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231438

View CC0 License

Finger Bowl (ca. 1936) by John Dana.

More