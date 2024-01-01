https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231442Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman's Dress (1935–1942) by Bessie Forman. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231442View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 744 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2170 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2540 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2540 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 14.29 MBFree DownloadWoman's Dress (1935–1942) by Bessie Forman. More