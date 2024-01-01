rawpixel
Woman's Coat (1935&ndash;1942) by Lillian Causey.
Woman's Coat (1935–1942) by Lillian Causey.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
Woman's Coat (1935–1942) by Lillian Causey.

