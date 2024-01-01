rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231445
Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231445

View CC0 License

Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Famularo.

More