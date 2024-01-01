rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231446
Afternoon Gown (ca. 1936) by Ray Price.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Afternoon Gown (ca. 1936) by Ray Price.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231446

View CC0 License

Afternoon Gown (ca. 1936) by Ray Price.

More