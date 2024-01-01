rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231459
Waistcoat, c. 1941 by Clarence W. Dawson.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Waistcoat, c. 1941 by Clarence W. Dawson.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231459

View CC0 License

Waistcoat, c. 1941 by Clarence W. Dawson.

More