rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231468
Dress (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dress (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231468

View CC0 License

Dress (c. 1936) by Fanchon Larzelere.

More