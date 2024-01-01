rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231474
Saint James Major (ca. 1315–1320) by Simone Martini.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
8231474

View CC0 License

