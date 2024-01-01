https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231494Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShed on the Bank of the Elbe (1906) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231494View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1040 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3032 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3465 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3465 px | 300 dpi | 20.92 MBFree DownloadShed on the Bank of the Elbe (1906) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More