https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231497Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Bathers near the Woods (ca.1910–1911) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231497View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 954 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2783 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3181 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 3181 px | 300 dpi | 20.59 MBFree DownloadTwo Bathers near the Woods (ca.1910–1911) painting in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More