https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231501Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFluting Iron (1936) by J. Howard Iams. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231501View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 944 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2753 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3222 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3222 px | 300 dpi | 19.58 MBFree DownloadFluting Iron (1936) by J. Howard Iams. More