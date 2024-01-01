rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231501
Fluting Iron (1936) by J. Howard Iams.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fluting Iron (1936) by J. Howard Iams.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231501

View CC0 License

Fluting Iron (1936) by J. Howard Iams.

More