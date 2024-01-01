rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231509
Goblet (ca. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Goblet (ca. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231509

View CC0 License

Goblet (ca. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli.

More