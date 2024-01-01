https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231515Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWoman Tying Her Shoe (1912) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231515View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 940 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2741 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3133 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3133 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 24.42 MBFree DownloadWoman Tying Her Shoe (1912) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More