https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231517Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of a Girl (1921) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231517View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1031 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3007 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3436 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3436 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 28.89 MBFree DownloadPortrait of a Girl (1921) print in high resolution by Ernst Ludwig Kirchner. More