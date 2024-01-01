https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231535Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Supper at Emmaus, possibly (ca. 1912–1913) by Jean–Louis Forain. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231535View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1077 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3141 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3927 x 3524 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3927 x 3524 px | 300 dpi | 22.37 MBFree DownloadThe Supper at Emmaus, possibly (ca. 1912–1913) by Jean–Louis Forain. More