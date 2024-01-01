https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231549Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Risen Christ Surrounded by Saints (ca. 1660) by Jan Boeckhorst. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231549View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3588 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2009 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2844 x 4000 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3588 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2009 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2844 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 18.71 MBFree DownloadThe Risen Christ Surrounded by Saints (ca. 1660) by Jan Boeckhorst. More