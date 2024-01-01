rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231549
The Risen Christ Surrounded by Saints (ca. 1660) by Jan Boeckhorst.
Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231549

View CC0 License

