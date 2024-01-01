rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231550
Grandfather's Clock (Timepiece) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Grandfather's Clock (Timepiece) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand.

Original public domain image from National Gallery of Art

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
8231550

View CC0 License

Grandfather's Clock (Timepiece) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand.

More