https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231550Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGrandfather's Clock (Timepiece) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand. Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231550View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 943 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2750 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3218 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3218 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 16.8 MBFree DownloadGrandfather's Clock (Timepiece) (c. 1937) by Francis Law Durand. More