https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8231552Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProfile Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1410) from the Franco–Flemish 15th Century.Original public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 8231552View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3624 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2883 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3624 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2883 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 20.11 MBFree DownloadProfile Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1410) from the Franco–Flemish 15th Century.More